Castle High School mandates masks regardless of vaccination status

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County School Corporation announced on Tuesday that masks will be mandatory at Castle High School for all students and staff for the next two weeks.

Officials say they will reevaluate the data on January 25 to determine if masking policies will need to continue. This change in policy comes after an announcement on Monday that Tecumseh High and Middle Schools, Boonville Middle, Castle North Middle, Lynnville, Chandler, Loge and Tennyson Elementary would also be returning to mandatory masking.

WCSC utilizes a “circuit breaker” model which requires extra precautions if the total number of positive cases in a school exceeds 2% of the total number students and staff or the total number of quarantines exceeds 5% of the total number of students and staff.