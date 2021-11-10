Castle High School Marching Knights heading to Bands of America Grand National Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Just days after a great showing at the Indiana State Marching Band Competition, Castle High School Marching Band is on its way to another big competition.

The marching band will be in Music for All’s Bands of America Grand National Championship. The Grand National Championships is a three-day, Preliminary, Semi-Finals, and Finals event. Castle Marching Knights will be one of 99 bands performing Thursday and Friday in Preliminary competition, vying for one of the 30 semi-finals slots on Saturday.

Castle Band Director Tom Dean spoke to Eyewitness News about what the band is expecting for the championship. You can watch the interview in the video player above.