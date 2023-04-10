HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Castle High School student was arrested on Monday for trespassing inside Central High School.

19-year-old Logan Payne entered the school at 7:20 a.m. wearing a surgical mask, blending in with the rest of the crowd. Payne was later spotted by a teacher sitting in her classroom. Payne told the teacher that he was a new student by the name of Eric Assterman.

Payne would later on tell a Central High School student that he was a Castle High School student who was doing a dare for his friends. He would later leave the school through a side door.

The Central High School student reported the incident to the Evansville School Corporation police officer on scene.

Central High School administrators asked Castle High School administrators to identify Payne from security camera footage, and they confirmed Payne’s identity.

Payne was later arrested by Newburgh police at his home. He is facing trespassing charges.