PASADENA, Ca. (WEHT) — Castle High School’s Marching Knights showed off their skills on Saturday ahead of their performance in the 135th Rose Parade.

The marching knights performed at Bandefest in Pasadena, California on Saturday.

Each year, bands selected to be in the Rose Parade are also invited to perform at the Tournament of Roses’ Bandfest.

This annual tradition takes place at Pasadena City College.

On New Year’s Day, Castle’s band will take part in the Rose Parade.

The theme for the parade this year is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

You can watch the parade on ABC 25 at 10 on Monday morning.