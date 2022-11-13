NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after performing at Lucas Oil Stadium in the ISSMA State Finals, the Castle Marching Knights returned to the massive arena to show the nation what they are made of.

In their third ever appearance at BOA Grand National Championships, the group were runner-ups for their class and ranked 12th in the entire nation.

(Courtesy: Castle High School)

The band’s performance scored well in Class AAA and was noted for their ‘Outstanding Visual Performance’. The school celebrated their achievements on social media and are looking forward to future performances.

The Marching Knights were given the distinct honor of being invited to march in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade. Click here for a full recap of the BOA Grand National Championships.