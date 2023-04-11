HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Castle High School student who was arrested for trespassing at Central High School on Monday has been released on his own recognizance according to officials.

Authorities say Logan Payne, 19, entered Central High School just after 7 a.m. by blending into the crowd. Payne allegedly told one teacher that he was a new student by the name of “Eric Assterman,” and then later told a student that he was actually a student at Castle who was at the school as part of a dare. Newburgh Police arrested Payne at his home later that day.

The state has until Friday to file formal charges against Payne, and a court date is currently set for that day.