Catalytic converter stolen from another local business

Evansville Police are asking any local businesses that have experienced catalytic converter thefts to contact them.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Head’s Construction is the latest business to fall victim of a catalytic converter theft.

The theft was reported by an employee around noon Saturday. The employee said the vehicle was parked on the north side of the parking lot near Cullen Ave.

Jeff Head said he left the building around 7:15 Friday night. An employee got to work around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off.

The van has since been taken to a body shop to be fixed.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)