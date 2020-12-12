Catalytic converter stolen from Evansville business

Evansville Police are asking any local businesses that have experienced catalytic converter thefts to contact them.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Another Evansville business owner has fallen victim to a catalytic converter theft.

The owner of Karen’s Upscale Resale Furniture says she discovered something was wrong with the vehicle’s exhaust system when she started her company’s van Thursday morning. Further inspection revealed the catalytic converter had been cut from the vehicle.

She says the vehicle had been parked in the lot Tuesday evening and believes the theft occurred sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday. $2000 is the estimated cost to have the catalytic converter replaced.

No arrests have been made at this time.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: