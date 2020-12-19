Catalytic converters stolen from cars parked at both Evansville Walmart stores

Evansville Police are asking any local businesses that have experienced catalytic converter thefts to contact them.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating catalytic converter thefts that took place in the parking lots of two different Walmart stores in Evansville.

Officers responded to the east side Walmart on Burkhardt Rd to meet with one victim. Police say the victim told them he parked his vehicle on the south end of the parking lot at 7 a.m. and when he returned at 4 p.m., he found that the catalytic converter had been cut from his vehicle.

At this time, police say they do not have a suspect, and no video evidence was available.

Police also responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft from the west side Walmart location on Red Bank Rd. Police say the victim stated she went to work at 5 a.m. and found her catalytic converter gone when she returned to her car at 5 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was parked on the east side of the store’s parking lot near the lawn and garden center, and the incident was caught on camera. Walmart stated the video shows the incident occurring around 10:40 a.m.

Security footage shows the suspects driving an older model green Chevy Malibu with a spare front right tire and an older model green Chevy Impala. The Malibu had West Virginia license plate DYT677 on it, and the Impala had Indiana plate EEE492 on it. Police ran the license plates and found that neither belonged to either vehicle. Police say one of the plates had already been reported stolen.

Video shows the suspects parking near the victim’s car and the suspects going into the store. The suspects returned to their vehicles and drove around the lot before parking near the victim’s vehicle again. One suspect’s vehicle is blocking the victim’s vehicle in the video, but the suspect can be seen messing around the victim’s car.

Anyone with information leading to the suspects is asked to call police.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)

