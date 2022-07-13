EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you missed June’s supermoon, you have another chance tonight! Wednesday’s clear skies across the Tri-State are perfect to get a view of the “Full Buck Moon”.

The name references the time of year when new antlers are growing on bucks. The moon will be closer to Earth than usual due to its orbit. Astronomers call this phenomenon a supermoon.

The moon might appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. The supermoon last month was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

AP helped contribute to this report.