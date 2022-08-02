OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Some Owensboro parishes will likely be donating to eastern Kentucky flood victims.

A news release says Most Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, has asked all 78 parishes in the diocese hold a special collection during the days of August 6 through 7 and/or August 14 through 15 to aid the disaster relief efforts due to the eastern Kentucky flooding. In his letter, Bishop Medley said that the people of Kentucky responded generously to the needs in western Kentucky following the December 10, 2021 tornadoes and “now it’s our turn to repay their kindness.”

The Diocese of Owensboro says Catholic Charities is currently accepting the following items to fill a trailer:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Over the counter medication (Tylenol, ibuprofen, Advil, Motrin, etc)

Bleach

Cleaners

Hand soap

Wet/ body wipes

Liquid body soap

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Lysol wipes

Shovels

Diapers

Formula

Work gloves

Safety glasses

Masks for mold

Fans

Plastic gas containers

Brooms

Rakes

Tarps

The Diocese says items may be dropped off at the Catholic Charities building located at 529 Cedar Street, in Owensboro, between 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Once Catholic Charities has enough donated items to fill a trailer, it will be taken to a location determined by Catholic Charities USA.

The press release says for those who would rather provide a monetary donation, please make the check out to Catholic Charities with Eastern KY Flooding in the memo. Those can be dropped off or mailed to Catholic Charities, 600 Locust Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.

For more information, please reach out to Katina Hayden at katina.hayden@pastoral.org or Scott Ingram at scott.ingram@pastoral.org. You may also call the McRaith Catholic Center at 270-683-1545.