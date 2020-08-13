Catholic Diocese of Evansville school employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office says one school employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly last visited school property on Monday and did not have contact with students or employees. School administration has contacted families and staff regarding the positive test, though the Diocese says the positive test is unrelated to previous confirmed cases. The employee will return to work “at the appropriate time.

After previously reporting three students tested positive for COVID-19, the Diocese later clarified that only one student tested positive for the virus.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: