Catholic Diocese of Evansville school employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Catholic Diocese of Evansville announced that a staff member at one of their schools has tested for COVID-19.

The Diocese says the employee did not have any close contact with other employees or students and school will be in session Monday. The employee is reportedly self-quarantining and the Diocese did not specify which school the employee worked at.

Parents are urged to screen their students before sending them to school and anyone displaying symptoms or is feeling unwell should stay home.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on Aug. 9, 2020)

