Catholic Diocese of Evansville student tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Catholic Diocese of Evansville says a student has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-quarantining.
This is now the fourth student in the Diocese of Evansville to test positive for the virus. Anyone who may have been in contact with the student is now asked to self-quarantine as well.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)
