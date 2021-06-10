Cats galore! Hundreds of cats and kittens in Evansville need a home right now

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) June is Adopt a Shelter Cat month and humane societies in the Tri-State are in desperate need of your help.

Earlier this week Evansville Animal Care and Control posted on social media that 22 cats and kittens came into the facility not long after they opened for the day. Animal Care ran out of room for those cats and the Vanderburgh Humane Society stepped in to help.

The VHS was already housing 376 cats. They ended the day with over 410 cats.

Fosters and adoptions are desperately needed. A flat adoption fee right now is $70.

