CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Porch pirate strikes Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the holiday season rolling around, more and more porches will be filled with packages. Package theft is on the rise again in the United States, and the Tri-State is no exception.

A local homeowner is looking for help identifying a suspect, who stole one of their packages. The theft happened on Kratzville Road on Nov. 28. The porch pirate struck around 5:30 p.m., just an hour after sundown.





Luckily for the homeowner, they caught the porch pirate in the act. A home camera caught the blatant burglar, waiting for the right moment to strike. The suspect, seen wearing a white jacket with an 8-ball on the back, got away speedily on their bike. From the video, it appears that the suspect rode on a white bicycle with blue rims and black spokes.

A recent study found that $5.4 billion worth of packages were stolen in the past year. That amounts to affecting 35.5 million Americans, or roughly 1 in every 10. The current rise in package thefts is another reason to pay a little more attention to what’s being left on your porch.

If you recognize the burglar from this video, or the images above, you’re urged to call local enforcement. You can reach the EPD’s anonymous tip line at (812) 435-6194.