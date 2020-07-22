Caught on camera: flower pots stolen from Evansville pool store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An employee of Fox Pools on West Franklin Street noticed something different about the store Tuesday morning: two outside flower pots were gone.

Store managers checked their surveillance cameras. Around 8:00 Monday night, a woman walks up and peeks inside the store.

She returns in a grey SUV.

The woman is seen putting the two flower pots in her trunk and pulling off.

Store managers say small crimes like this is a big hit to small businesses.

“Unbelievable. Just because you drive down the road and you see a flower pot doesn’t mean you should stop and pick it up. Many things just this week happened on here Franklin Street, and we’re gonna put it on social media. We’re going to put it on the news. And we want justice even though its just flower pots, it is just the principle of her taking them and thinking it’s hers,” said Jennifer Martin with Fox Pools.

Over the weekend, Amy’s on Franklin was vandalized.

Owner Amy Word says someone shattered the glass on their front door with a bottle.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)