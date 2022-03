EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A cause of death has been determined for Walter Baker Jr.

According to a report from the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, preliminary results show that Baker Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the chest and is pending the final report. Baker Jr. was involved in an overnight standoff with police, and he was pronounced dead the following morning.

The Evansville Police Department is still continuing the investigation.