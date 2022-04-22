EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released new information on a juvenile who died earlier this week.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has determined that Kaden Vera’s cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head.

EPD says that they have no evidence that anyone was with Vera at the time he was shot. EPD says that Vera got the gun from another juvenile.

Kaden Vera was a student at Reitz, and the school is mourning his loss. The investigation is ongoing, and if additional information becomes available it will be released.