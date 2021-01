EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Brian Ricketts, 50, died from drowning. However, the manner of his death is still under investigation.

On Wednesday, someone was walking his dog near the Brickyard Apartments when he noticed a body in the water and called 911. Officers say Ricketts wasn’t dressed for the weather and they are continuing to investigate his death.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)