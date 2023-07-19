HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say a preliminary investigation has revealed the cause of death for a Daviess County inmate that was pronounced dead after a fight over the weekend.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Darrius M. Quarles died as a result of a 98% blockage in his main artery near his heart. Quarles was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday after deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation between inmates at a general housing unit.

Kentucky State Police are involved in the investigation into Quarles’ death.