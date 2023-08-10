HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Coroner has revealed the cause of death for a Toyota Boshoku employee who was pronounced dead following an incident on Monday.

Officials say 49-year-old Thierno Balde of Evansville died of blunt force trauma. The coroner said the results of the autopsy are pending toxicology reports.

Details about the incident have not been released by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office. Eyewitness News will update this story as new information becomes available.

This is a developing story.