EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Oakley St, near W Florida St.

Firefighters say flames were coming from several parts of the house when they arrived. It took about 30 minutes to get things under control.

Officials tell us it doesn’t appear that anyone was inside. An investigator has been called in to help determine the cause.