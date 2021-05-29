Cause of New York Ave. fire under investigation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at a home in the 500 block of New York Ave.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. and arrived to find visible fire coming out of the eaves and a window at the back of the house. Firefighters entered through the back door and had the fire out within ten minutes.

Authorities say the fire was contained to a second-floor bedroom. Other rooms on the second floor had minor smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories