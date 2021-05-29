Cause of New York Ave. fire under investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at a home in the 500 block of New York Ave.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. and arrived to find visible fire coming out of the eaves and a window at the back of the house. Firefighters entered through the back door and had the fire out within ten minutes.

Authorities say the fire was contained to a second-floor bedroom. Other rooms on the second floor had minor smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.