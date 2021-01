OWENSBORO, Ky. (WHET) – Fire investigators said a fire that started in a bedroom on an apartment on the ground floor of Keystone Apartments on Burlew Boulevard was likely an accident. The cause is still undermined but Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said all indications are the fire was accidental. The fire which happened Jan. 18 damaged several apartments in a building close to Burlew.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)