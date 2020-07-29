Cause revealed in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Investigators say a child playing with a lighter accidentally started a fire Friday on the 800 block of Wiltshire Drive in Evansville.
Officials say the child will be referred to a youth fire prevention program. While nobody was hurt, the house had significant smoke damage throughout.
