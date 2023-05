HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds. The ferry halted service at about 11 a.m. CT.

West winds at 20 miles per hour with gusts to 30 mph have created hazardous river conditions on the Ohio River at the ferry crossing.

The ferry will remain closed until winds drop and river conditions improve. The length of time is unknown at this time.