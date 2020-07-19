Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed through Wednesday

PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT)- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily shut down after a mechanical issue forced it to halt service Sunday afternoon according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Repairs will be required on the gear box of the Lonnie Jo before service can resume. The KTC says it will likely be sometime Wednesday before repairs can be completed. The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects Marion, Ky. and Cave-in-Rock, Ill. and has served the area for nearly two centuries.

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)

