Cave-in-Rock Ferry to remain open

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill (WEHT) — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will remain open with service continuing on the normal schedule starting at 6 a.m. Central on Wednesday, July 1.

In a posting on the ferry’s Facebook page, ferry operator Lonnie Lewis indicated a tentative contract agreement means the ferry will remain in service on the regular operating schedule on Wednesday morning.

“Actually as of 4:30 [Tuesday] afternoon when I left my office, there was no deal. The ferry had planned to close at the end of tonight’s shift at 10 o’clock and not reopen tomorrow morning. But we were able to continue negotiations with Secretary [Jim] Gray, the transportation secretary of Kentucky, and Secretary [Omer] Osman in Illinois and we were able to reach an agreement around 8 o’clock tonight,” Perry Newcom, Crittendon County Judge Executive, said.

The ferry has connected Marion, Kentucky to Cave-In-Rock, Illinois for nearly two centuries.

Officials say the ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the river each day.

If it would have closed, drivers would have to travel an extra 75 minutes to the Shawneetown Bridge.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

