CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (WEHT) – The Cave-in-Rock Ferry’s contract will soon expire.

The ferry office says its current contract expires June 30 at midnight. As of July 1, the ferry will be suspending operations until further notice. A spokesperson tells us that the office is waiting on officials in Frankfort.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects Crittenden County, Kentucky to Cave-in-Rock, Illinois.