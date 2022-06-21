EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — When the summer season starts to wrap, you can expect Cedar Hall School to have a modern new look.

School officials say the building is getting some big upgrades — including a fresh coat of paint. Crews are re-painting the exterior of the school, doing away with its multi-color theme for a slightly different design.

“This facility now is going to be kind of a gray exterior with some red and some dark blue accents,” said EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg. “Once it all comes together, it’s really going to make for a sharp exterior appearance.”

Over a decade has passed since Cedar Hall opened their doors to the Tri-State. School officials say the new paint job will help keep up its appearance. They tell us work should be finished around the time school starts.