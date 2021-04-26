Celebrate John James Audubon’s birthday with a free oak tree

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – 236 years ago the French-American artist and birdwatcher John James Audubon was born.

Audubon dedicated his life and much of time to the study of American birds. In fact, he is responsible for discovering 25 new species of them.

Audubon State Park in Henderson, Kentucky is dedicated in his name. Officials say Audubon’s time in Henderson were some of his happiest and saddest days of his life.

The John James Audubon Park and Museum opened in the 1930’s. If you visit this week you can get a free oak tree all in support of last week’s Earth Day.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)