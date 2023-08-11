HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- State and federal officials wished Central City a happy 150th birthday today. The city celebrated its rich history by opening a special anniversary time capsule today.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined the crowd for the big reveal. The capsule was buried 150 years ago.

Items inside included a Central City sweatshirt, a yardstick from an old furniture store, and sugar snaps.

During today’s celebration, Governor Beshear announced that 3 million dollars to Muhlenberg County.