Celebrating new year-round lighting and décor installation in downtown Evansville

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District (EID) is hosting a celebration for their newest year-round lighting and décor installation, in the Alley between 512 Main and 518 Main.

The inaugural décor scheme will feature dozens of colorful papel picado as well as two giant papel picado photo props.

The celebration will highlight performances coordinated by the Evansville Latino Center, including: Mariachi singer Georgina Lopez Álvarez, Latino Folkloric Dance Group, and Sophie Radionova and Olga Radionova from Signature School.

The unveiling celebration is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories