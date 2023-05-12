TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — A McDonald’s in Tell City held a Celebration of Life for its founding owner and operator Tom Kramer.

He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2014 and passed away last December. The celebration included a dedication inside the restaurant and an unveiling of a new Ronald McDonald House “Happy Wheels Cart.”

The cart will be stocked with snacks, personal items, books, toys and crafts for young patients at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Tell City Mayor Chris Cail credits Kramer for preparing him for his future.

“Today was about Tom Kramer. Tom was a wonderful role model of mine,” says Mayor Cail. “He taught me a lot — how to treat people, how to interact with the public. It’s something that serves me very well as mayor of Tell City.”

The mayor tells us he worked at Kramer’s McDonald’s from 1999 until 2011.