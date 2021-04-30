Celebration shows off new downtown Evansville lighting display

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A celebration was held in downtown Evansville on Friday night to show off new lighting décor in the alley of the 500 block of Main Street.

The alley now features traditional Mexican folk art.

Friday night’s celebration featured music and dance picked by the Evansville Latino Center.

“We have been working on this project with Abraham Brown from the Central Latino and Americano, a local organization that helps our Latin X community feel more comfortable with our other communities here in Evansville,” said Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong. “And he reached out to some talent that he knew in the area, and we just wanted to celebrate and bring some people out.”

The current decorations will be up until June 14, then it will be replaced by an American flag display.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)