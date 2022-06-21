CELESTINE, Ind. (WEHT) – A small town is coming together for a big one-day event.

“There’s honestly something for everyone at this event!” Shares Streetfest Advertising Chairperson Dawn Schnell. “So many fun events for the kids. Great opportunities to gather with your family and friends with the scavenger hunt and pet parade, which I’m excited to watch. The day has some of the best entertainment in Dubois County, and it’s always great catching up with friends.”

A press release says Streetfest 2022 is slated as a fundraising celebration for Celestine as well as the service organizations in the community. The one-day event will be held on the grounds of St. Celestine Church on June 25 and Streetfest 2022 is free to attend. Parking and beer garden access is also free.

The press release says activities will start with a 5K race, a tractor show, and a large car show in Celestine Park. Kids games, a pet parade, a kiddie tractor pull, and inflatables in the Kids Zone get started at 10 a.m. Midday activities include a free community scavenger hunt, a sheephead card game tourney, and a performance by The Clogging Clovers featuring local 4H youth. The food stand will open at 10 a.m., and the Beer Garden will open at noon. The midafternoon features the Car Show Awards. Catholic Mass will be held in St. Celestine Church at 4 p.m.

Organizers say the “rain or shine” fest is set to be staged on paved parking lots at St. Celestine Church and its grounds, as well as Celestine Park. Huge tents and many tables and chairs will accommodate several thousand guests, and parking is available in the fields and streets around Celestine. There will be a drop-off spot at the top of the west side of the church hill, and handicapped and elderly may park at the top on the west side as well.



Organizers say the Celestine Park will recognize their annual Celestine Distinguished Service Award winner and other 2022 nominees at Streetfest on the main stage at 6:15 p.m. The Kids Zone and inflatables will remain open until 7 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy a free interactive Silly Safaris animal show in the Kids Zone at 7:00 p.m.

A press release says Streetfest 2022’s main stage headliner is Mustache The Band, a 1990s country music party band. Their performance, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the main stage, will feature dozens of classics from artists such as Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Faith Hill, George Strait, Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jo Dee Messina, Kenny Chesney, and Toby Keith, and all songs will be performed in faithful versions. Before Mustache The Band takes the stage, there will be a mustache contest with cash prizes. Categories include Best Looking, Most Unique, and Ugliest.

Organizers say the other music acts include local singer Evan Massey who will perform live acoustic country hits and Dubois County legend Boogie Tunes Entertainment will play its party DJ music in the beer garden from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Celestine Streetfest is held annually on the grounds of St. Isidore Parish / St. Celestine Church Campus 6864 E State Road 164, in Celestine. Please visit this website or @CelestineIndiana on Facebook or Instagram for the complete event schedule and more details.