CELESTINE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dancing in the streets will not be the only thing visitors will see in Celestine, Indiana on June 25. Streetfest 2022 has a little something for everyone and has free admission and parking.

The one-day event is held on the ground of St. Celestine Church. The event is a fundraiser for the community of Celestine.

Activities in Streetfest 2022 include:

Live Music by Mustache the Band – The Worlds’ Most Power 1990’s Country Music Party Band and Evan Massey.

Kids’ Zone with inflatables, games, pedal tractor pull and more!

Silly Safaris Animal Show

Celestine Park Distinguished Service Award Ceremony

Car show

Free community scavenger hunt

5K Run/Walk

Best Mustache Contest

Beer Garden

Food

Pet Parade

Tractor Show

Sheephead Tourney

Quilt Show

Treasure Hune

Catholic Mass

The Clogging Clovers

“There’s honestly something for everyone at this event!” said Streetfest Advertising Chairperson Dawn Schnell. “So many fun events for the kids. Great opportunities to gather with your family and friends with the scavenger hunt and pet parade, which I’m excited to watch. The day has some of the best entertainment in Dubois County, and it’s always great catching up with friends.”

The “rain or shine” fest is set to be staged on paved parking lots at St. Celestine Church as well as Celestine Park. Huge tents and many tables and chairs will accommodate several thousand guests.

Parking is available in the fields and streets around Celestine. There will be a drop-off spot at the top of the west side of the church hill, and handicapped and elderly may park at the top on the west side.



For the second time, the Celestine Park will recognize their annual Celestine Distinguished Service Award winner and other 2022 nominees at Streetfest on the main stage at 6:15 pm.

Streetfest 2022’s main stage headliner is Mustache The Band, presented by Spring Valley Bank & Trust. The band is from Oxford, Mississippi and they present themselves as the world’s most powerful 1990s country music party band.

The group will perform from 8 – 11 p.m. on the main stage. Their show will feature dozens of classics from country music’s fun-loving 1990s era by artists such as Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Faith Hill and Shania Twain.

Before Mustache The Band takes the stage, there will be a mustache contest with cash prizes. Categories include Best Looking, Most Unique, and Ugliest.

The Celestine Park has been holding a fundraising Treasure Hunt contest to raise funds for its building renovation. Tickets will be sold at the car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then near the main food booth from 3 – 8 p.m.

The drawing will take place at 9 p.m. at the Celestine Park live on their Facebook page and will be reported from the main stage during a band break. The winner does not need to be present to claim their prize.

“The Celestine Streetfest is important to the community because it’s just a great relationship building event, “ says Streetfest Leadership Board Member Glen Schepers. “All members of the community come together to prepare for it, work together during it, enjoy the festivities when they’re not working, and then finally cleaning up. It’s tremendous to see the community come together. And it’s not just this community, neighboring communities offering their support as well.”

Proceeds from the fest will be distributed to the organizations and charities of the Celestine community. Celestine is located in Southwestern Indiana, near Jasper and Patoka Lake, on the eastern edge of Dubois County.

Celestine Streetfest is held annually on the grounds of St. Isidore Parish / St. Celestine Church Campus 6864 E State Road 164, Celestine, Indiana.

More information and the event schedule can be found at www.CelestineIndiana.com, @CelestineIndiana on Instagram, and on the Celestine, Indiana Facebook page.