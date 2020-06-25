Census workers will soon go door-to-door

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you haven’t responded to the U.S. Census yet, you still have time to do so.

Americans were notified months ago about the once a decade count, the results of which can impact everything from federal funding to a community’s voice in congress.

One of the biggest issues is getting people to respond in a timely manner.

“We are in the process now of hiring and training those individuals that will be needed to go door to door safely interviewing at the door, safely for those households that have not responded. But it’s really important to understand that you can respond online, by phone or by mail,” said Census Regional Director Marilyn Sanders.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

