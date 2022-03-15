EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy announced on Tuesday they will be voluntarily suspending disconnections for its Indiana residential customers through May 31.

Officials say customers will continue to receive disconnect bills during the temporary suspension period, but their service will not be disconnected. Customers are also encouraged to contact the local Indiana Community Action Agency, which administers the Indiana Energy Assistance Program for income-eligible customers and can provide intake information about the application process and program requirements.