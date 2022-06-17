EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In response to the severe weather’s impact on its electric system, CenterPoint Energy has issued an update.

CenterPoint says during this storm, outages peaked with nearly 20,000 customers without power. CenterPoint Energy and contract crews are continuing to assess and repair damaged equipment and downed wires.

CenterPoint says the restoration process will start with facilities vital to safety, health and welfare, such as hospitals, water treatment plants and public service facilities. After key facilities, the company will make repairs to electrical facilities that will return power to the largest number of customers first, then continue the restoration process by prioritizing repairs to benefit the greatest number of customers until power is returned to everyone.

CenterPoint says as of 2:30 p.m., there are 203 outages with 5,440 total estimated electric customers remaining without power. Of those 203 outages, 8 outages remain for 100 customers or greater. Those 8 outages currently have crews working on restoration.

Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric, says, “Our goal is to significantly reduce the number of outages by the end of the business day. However, due to the extent of damage, some customers could remain without power throughout the evening and into tomorrow. Given the extreme temperatures, we want to make sure customers plan ahead for their personal safety.”

CenterPoint Energy reminds all customers:

Stay away from downed power lines. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

Be cautious around work crews and give them distance to assess damages and make repairs.

Don’t open freezers and refrigerators any more than absolutely necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

Consider checking with others who may benefit from your assistance.

Report any downed lines or damage to 800-227-1376.

For latest information on power outages, you can either sign up for Power Alert Service for information on individual outages, follow @CNPAlerts Indiana and visit the outage map for general outage locations, or Visit CenterPoint Energy’s Electric Outage Center for electric safety tips and other resources.