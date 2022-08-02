EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over 30,000 people lost their power last night and this morning when severe weather hit the Tri-State. In less than 24 hours, CenterPoint Energy says they’ve made significant progress on restoring people’s power.

According to the energy company, 60% of the customers who lost power now have it back. As of 6:00 Tuesday evening, there are 370 outages with less than 12,000 total estimated electric customers without power. Currently, CenterPoint officials say more than 45 restoration and 12 tree-trimming crews are working those outages.

“Our crews have been working around-the-clock and through challenging conditions to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Severe vegetation damage through our service territory has made it difficult for our crews to remove debris, address energized and downed lines to make necessary repairs, and restore service,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President of Indiana Electric. “Since 7 a.m. this morning, nearly 800 work orders have been called in and completed.”

Leger added, “We have secured additional contract crews to assist in restoration efforts and anticipate making significant additional progress through the night.”

CenterPoint Energy says they are in the process of directly calling customers who are experiencing extended outages to discuss the steps the company is taking to restore their service.

CenterPoint Energy reminds all customers to: