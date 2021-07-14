CenterPoint Energy: Power and gas could be shut off at Woodland Park Apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) CenterPoint Energy says they are telling residents at Woodland Park Apartments their power and gas could be shut off next month.

CenterPoint tells Eyewitness News the owners of the complex have not paid the bill since 2019, and are significantly behind on payments. Utility officials say they made multiple attempts to collect the past due payment and say they have offered multiple payment arrangement options.

The company says they are trying to give Woodland Park residents as much advance notice as possible on the potential power and gas shutoff. CenterPoint also says they are unable to switch electric and natural gas service at Woodland Park into individual resident accounts.

“CenterPoint Energy understands the seriousness of this issue and would like to reiterate the company exhausted all options in an attempt to avoid service disruption. Residents are encouraged to contact Woodland Park Apartments management directly to encourage payment to possibly avoid disconnection.“