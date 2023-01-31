HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is inviting written public comments regarding CenterPoint Energy’s request for approval of a build transfer agreement to operate a new wind generation facility.

The OUCC is currently reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on February 27. Consumer comments can be sent via the OUCC’s website, by email at uccinfo@oucc.in.gov, or by mail to the following address:

Public Comments

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC)

115 W. Washington St. Suite 1500 SOUTH

Indianapolis, IN 46204

CenterPoint Energy’s testimony confirms the facility would be located out-of-state, however the project’s specific location and nameplate capacity are redacted from their public filing. CenterPoint is seeking approval to recover project costs, estimated at $636 million, through electric rates. CenterPoint estimates the new facility would add $19.86 to a monthly residual bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours. A statement says the billing estimate takes the receipt of federal tax credits into account but does not include offsets from the potential sale of renewable energy credits.

If approved, the wind generation facility is expected to be built and placed in service by 2025.