CenterPoint donates $40,000 to future skatepark

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The CenterPoint Energy Foundation donated $40,000 to help complete the Sunset Skatepark in Evansville.

The future skatepark will connect Mickey’s Kingdom to the new water treatment plant along the Greenway. Officials say the skatepark will fill voids identified in the Evansville Downtown Master Plan and the Evansville Parks Master Plan for skill-based recreation to build community and socialization.

City officials say the skatepark is now more than 65 percent funded. They hope to break ground next year.