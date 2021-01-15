CenterPoint Energy and BBB warn customers about local phone scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Phone scammers never seem to give up. CenterPoint Energy and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers to be aware of a robocall phone scam, where a recording claims their service will be disconnected within the hour if they don’t pay a fee.

CenterPoint Energy and the BBB have received multiple reports of customers receiving this scam call. One customer who received the scam robocall said the recording warned her that her electric would be shut off. She was then connected to a live caller who insisted she had a past due balance. After the customer checked her account status online and told the scammer he was wrong, he became hostile, which is a common tactic used to intimidate the customer. The customer recognized it was a scam and hung up.

“CenterPoint Energy does not demand payments over the phone in order to keep the customer’s service on,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President of Generation Development at CenterPoint Energy.

If you receive a similar phone call, CenterPoint Energy and the BBB suggest the following to protect yourself and your information:

Hang up and call CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376 or check your account online at Vectren.com to verify your account status. Customers with actual delinquent accounts receive an advance notification included within the regular monthly billing – not a single notification right before disconnection.

Don’t give personal or financial information if you don’t know the caller and/or can’t verify the legitimacy of their request.

Contact Vectren directly to make payments online, by phone, via automatic bank draft, by mail or at an authorized pay site.

Report the scam to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker and let your friends and family know about this scam.

If you believe you’ve been victimized by this scam and sent money to a scammer, contact your bank as soon as possible and consider placing a freeze on your accounts.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)