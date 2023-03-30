HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy announced Thursday that crews working for the company will continue replacing natural gas mains and service lines.

Officials say the bare steel and cast-iron infrastructure will be replaced with new industry-grade plastic. CenterPoint says the new distribution mains comply with all industry and federal requirements and are expected to further enhance the safety of the company’s natural gas systems. CenterPoint notes that transmission pipelines will also be inspected and dependent on inspection results, may be upgraded. A news release says a representative of CenterPoint Energy will contact affected customers to provide an overview of the required work.

CenterPoint Energy reminds people to be cautious when driving through the construction zones. Officials say everyone is urged to keep a safe distance away from any work sites. CenterPoint notes additionally, if anyone smells the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, they should immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Officials say people shouldn’t use electric switches/outlets, phones including cell phones, drive or start a car inside or near the location or do anything that could cause a spark.

Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas, says, “We understand the construction associated with this work may temporarily inconvenience those in affected areas. While an exact timeline for each project will vary, depending on size, weather, ground and soil conditions, crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to minimize impact to customers and the community.”

To see what the status is on CenterPoint’s projects, more information is available on CenterPoint’s website. A link to that website can be found on this page.