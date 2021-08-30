CenterPoint Energy crews depart for Louisiana to support power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy deployed more than 200 employees and contractors from Houston and Evansville on Monday to assist Entergy Louisiana and Cleco Corporate Holdings with power restoration efforts in Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida’s extensive damage.

CenterPoint Energy officials say crews will begin working 16-hour shifts after the safety and on-boarding process is complete. They said they will take the necessary steps to protect the safety of customers, employees and contractors during the COVID-19 pandemic.