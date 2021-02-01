CenterPoint Energy customers weigh in on rate hike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commissions public hearing gave CenterPoint Energy customers a chance to speak on the record to the judge and commissioners. Consumers voiced their concerns over the changes it would bring to their bill including consumer advocates.

Vectren, owned by CenterPoint, filed a petition this past October to recover costs for a pipeline modernization plan. The petition also seeks approval to continue natural gas efficiency program as well as a relief program. This would be for income eligible customers during cold weather months.

Natalie Hedde said what this would mean for CenterPoint’s natural gas customers. “If this were approved as requested, it could mean an increase around $15 a month.”

Right now the concern among ratepayers still stems from the rate increase that they would see on their natural gas bill.

OUCC’S Anthony Swinger said, “Especially when it comes to the fixed charges, there was a lot of criticism of that tonight and that certainly has been reflected in the written comments we’ve been receiving.”

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)