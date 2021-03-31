CenterPoint Energy facing nearly $900k in fines

Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved $894,000 in civil penalties for pipeline safety violations in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“These violations are related to Vectren’s failure to locate or mark its pipelines in two days as

required by its pipeline safety procedures, which include accurately marking those facilities and

contacting the excavator within those two working days,” the IURC said.

All funds collected from approved civil penalties will go directly to the state’s General Fund; none of the penalties can be passed on to customers.

CenterPoint released the following statement to Eyewitness News Wednesday:

This week, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) finalized decisions regarding pipeline safety violations issued to CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint Energy is dedicated to the safe and reliable operation of its system and has devoted resources to implement safety initiatives designed to reduce damage to its facilities, with the company’s Indiana natural gas utilities continuing to place in the top quartile nationwide when compared to other natural gas utilities. CenterPoint Energy is committed to continuing to work with customers, excavators, emergency responders, peer utilities and elected officials on the importance of safe digging. Media statement in response to IURC decision on pipeline safety violations

